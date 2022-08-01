25 Days of High School Football: Killeen Kangaroos

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Kangaroos enter 2022 in the midst of a season of change.

The Roos dropped from 6A to 5A in the latest round of realignment, and their long-time head coach Neil Searcy left Killeen to become the head coach at his alma mater, Gainesville.

Tune in to 25 News at 10 for the "25 Days of High School Football" to hear how new Head Coach Josh Sadler hopes to revitalize the program.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Killeen Chaparral 7:00

9/2 vs Round Rock Stony Point 7:00

9/9 at Cleburne* 7:00

9/16 Open

9/23 vs Granbury*

9/30 at Midlothian* 7:00

10/7 vs Lake Belton* 7:00

10/14 at Killeen Ellison* 7:00

10/20 vs Red Oak* 7:00

10/28 at Killeen Shoemaker* 7:00

11/4 vs Waco* 7:00

*District Games

Click here for more 2022 season previews.