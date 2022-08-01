25 Days of High School Football: Groesbeck Goats

GROESBECK, Texas — Groesbeck's decades-long playoff drought continued in 2022, as the Goats fell short in a 14-0 loss to Whitney in the bi-district round. This year, they hope to finally get over the hump.

One key contributor to the Goats' success will be senior quarterback Allen Lewis, who has served as Groesbeck's QB1 for each of the last two seasons. Lewis was injured in the team's regular season finale in 2020 and during the Goats' playoff game in 2021. Those losses were crushing blows.

He will still have plenty of targets to throw to this year, despite losing one of his top receivers, Tyson Pringle. Tight end Braden Hurt and receiver Anthony Lewis will be major pieces in the Groesbeck offense.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Caldwell 7:30

9/2 at McGregor 7:30

9/9 vs Marlin 7:30

9/16 at Crockett 7:30

9/23 at Mexia* 7:30

9/30 Open

10/7 vs Kemp* 7:30

10/14 at Fairfield* 7:30

10/21 vs Teague* 7:30

10/28 at Eustace* 7:30

11/4 vs Malakoff* 7:30

*District Game

