Watch Now
SportsRed Zone

Actions

25 Days of High School Football: Shoemaker Grey Wolves

SHOEMAKER FOOTBALL.PNG
KXXV
SHOEMAKER FOOTBALL.PNG
Posted at 11:28 PM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 00:28:33-04

KILLEEN, Texas — After a disappointing 2021 season marred with injury, the Shoemaker Grey Wolves are looking to rebuild in 2022 behind an experienced defense.

Tune in to 25 News at 10 for the "25 Days of High School Football" to see how Shoemaker plans to return to playoff form in 2022.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:
8/26 vs San Angelo Central 7:00
9/2 vs Killeen Chaparral 7:00
9/9 vs Midlothian* 7:00
9/16 at Lake Belton* 7:00
9/23 vs Killeen Ellison* 7:00
9/30 at Red Oak* 7:00
10/7 Open
10/14 vs Waco* 7:00
10/21 at Cleburne* 7:00
10/28 vs Killeen* 7:00
11/4 at Granbury* 7:00

*District Game

Click here for more 2022 season previews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019