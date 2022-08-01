25 Days of High School Football: Shoemaker Grey Wolves

KILLEEN, Texas — After a disappointing 2021 season marred with injury, the Shoemaker Grey Wolves are looking to rebuild in 2022 behind an experienced defense.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs San Angelo Central 7:00

9/2 vs Killeen Chaparral 7:00

9/9 vs Midlothian* 7:00

9/16 at Lake Belton* 7:00

9/23 vs Killeen Ellison* 7:00

9/30 at Red Oak* 7:00

10/7 Open

10/14 vs Waco* 7:00

10/21 at Cleburne* 7:00

10/28 vs Killeen* 7:00

11/4 at Granbury* 7:00

*District Game

