25 Days of High School Football: Cameron Yoe Yoemen

CAMERON, Texas — The Cameron Yoemen enter the 2022 season ranked No. 20 in the state in Conference 3A-I but only No. 4 in their own district, meaning they will have to rise to a new level of success if they want to return to the postseason.

Cameron is led by Rick Rhoades, who returned to Yoe in 2021 after a long stint away from the program. In his first year, he guided the Yoemen back to the playoffs, despite managing just four wins all year.

That mark is still well shy of their previous standard. From 2012-19, Cameron won 10 or more games in all but one season. They have won only eight in the last two seasons combined.

This year, Cameron will look to receiver Pharell Hemphill to try to carry the load offensively. Hemphill was a key target for Ryan Muniz, Yoe's quarterback in 2021.

Defensively, the Yoemen will have plenty of experience. Cameron returns seven starters from a season ago.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Lago Vista 7:30

9/2 vs Yoakum 7:30

9/9 vs Waco Connally 7:30

9/16 at Bellville 7:30

9/23 at Lorena* 7:30

9/30 Open

10/7 vs Little River Academy* 7:30

10/14 at McGregor* 7:30

10/21 vs Rockdale* 7:30

10/28 at Franklin* 7:30

11/4 vs Troy* 7:30

*District Game

