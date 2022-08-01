25 Days of High School Football: Bremond Tigers

BREMOND, Texas — After struggling to a 2-4 start in 2021, Bremond stormed back, making a run to the regional semifinals. This year, the Tigers bring 17 starters back, and hope to compete for a district crown.

At the heart of Bremond's turnaround was freshman quarterback Braylen Wortham, who threw for more than 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for another 1,000 yards and eights scores. Now, as a sophomore, he will try to lead Bremond back to the top of the district.

One thing working in Bremond's favor this year: the Tigers are no longer paired with Mart in their district or even their region, opening the door for a much easier path to a title in 2022.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Normangee 7:30

9/2 vs Kerens 7:30

9/9 at Grapeland 7:30

9/16 vs Holland 7:30

9/23 Open

9/30 vs Windthorst (at Aledo) 7:00

10/7 at Chilton* 7:00

10/14 at Granger* 7:00

10/21 vs Milano* 7:00

10/28 at Bartlett* 7:00

11/4 vs Iola* 7:00

*District Game

