25 Days of High School Football: Clifton Cubs

CLIFTON, Texas — The Clifton Cubs have seen a steady decline in wins since 2018, finally resulting in a 1-9 season in 2021. Under new head coach Brett Finney, the Cubs are looking to rebound in 2022.

Finney served as a Clifton assistant before being promoted into the big chair. He replaces Chuck Caniford, who led the Cubs for eight seasons.

Tune in to 25 News at 10 for the "25 Days of High School Football" to learn more about Finney's rise to head coach and how he plans to turn Clifton back into a perennial playoff contender.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Merkel (at Cisco)

9/2 at Rio Vista 7:30

9/9 vs Bosqueville 7:30

9/16 vs McGregor 7:30

9/23 vs Millsap 7:00

9/30 Open

10/7 at Rogers* 7:30

10/14 vs Buffalo* 7:30

10/21 at Lexington* 7:30

10/28 vs Elkhart* 7:30

11/4 at Florence* 7:30

*District Game

