25 Days of High School Football: Belton Tigers

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Tigers earned a spot in the playoffs in the final weeks of the 2021 season. This year, the Tigers drop from Conference 6A to 5A-II and hope that change can help lead to a deeper run this season.

Unlike several teams in Central Texas, Belton returns plenty of experience at the quarterback position, Ty Brown threw for more than 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021 as a sophomore. Now, he hopes to take the next step in his junior season.

Defensively, Belton brings back just one starter from a feisty 2021 squad which held opponents to fewer than 20 points in all but two district games.

Tune in to 25 News at 10 for the "25 Days of High School Football" to see why Belton is prepared to make a giant leap this fall.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Pflugerville Hendrickson 7:00

9/2 at Brenham 7:00

9/9 vs Huntsville 7:00

9/16 at San Angelo Central 7:00

9/23 vs Pflugerville* 7:00

9/30 at Elgin* 7:00

10/7 vs Leander Rouse* 7:00

10/14 at Pflugerville Connally* 7:00

10/21 Open

10/28 vs Killeen Chaparral* 7:00

11/4 at Waco University* 7:00

*District Game

