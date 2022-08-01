Watch Now
25 Days of High School Football: Ellison Eagles

KILLEEN, Texas — In year one under Head Coach Danny Servance, the Ellison Eagles outperformed expectations, upsetting Liberty Hill and beating Killeen and Shoemaker on their way to a 4-6 season.

Year two promises more hope, as the Eagles transition from 6A to 5A in 2021.

Tune in to 25 News at 10 for the "25 Days of High School Football" to hear how the Eagles plan to take the next step toward the playoffs in 2022.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:
8/25 vs Killeen Harker Heights 7:00
9/2 at Pflugerville Hendrickson 7:00
9/9 Open
9/16 vs Red Oak* 7:00
9/23 at Killeen Shoemaker* 7:00
9/30 vs Waco* 7:00
10/7 at Cleburne* 7:00
10/14 vs Killeen* 7:00
10/21 at Granbury* 7:00
10/28 vs Midlothian* 7:00
11/4 at Lake Belton* 7:00

*District Game

