25 Days of High School Football: Salado Eagles

SALADO, Texas — For the first time since 2016, the Salado Eagles enter the season with a new head coach after Alan Haire announced he was leaving to take over as the head coach at the new Chaparral High School in Killeen.

In his place, the Eagles hired Tom Westerberg, a coach most-known for his stint at Allen High School from 2004-16, where he won four state championships.

Salado experienced plenty of success in Haire's final seasons at Salado. The Eagles made the playoffs three straight seasons, including a deep playoff run in 2020.

This season, Salado will also be replacing its quarterback after Haire's son, Hutton, graduated. In his place, senior Caden Strickland will take over as the Eagles' new signal-caller.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Fredericksburg (at UMHB) 7:30

9/2 at Bryan Rudder 7:30

9/9 vs Malakoff (at Waco ISD) 7:30

9/16 vs Little River Academy 7:30

9/23 at Boerne 7:00

10/1 vs Hitchcock (at Bryan) 1:00

10/7 at Robinson* 7:00

10/14 vs Gatesville* 7:00

10/21 at Waco Connally* 7:30

10/28 Open

11/4 vs Madisonville* 7:00

*District Game

