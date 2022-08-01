25 Days of High School Football: Waco University Trojans

WACO, Texas — After a winless 2021 season, the University Trojans are hoping to take a step forward in 2022 behind an experienced group of 15 returning starters.

The Trojans are moving into year two under Head Coach Kent Laster, who came to Waco from Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas.

University benefited some from the latest round of realignment, moving from a district housing DFW powerhouses like Aleda to one centered around the Austin area, containing first-year program Killeen Chaparral and Elgin, another team that did not win a game in 2021.

Dantrell Degrate will lead the way for the Trojans on defense after receiving All-District honors in 2021.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Robinson 7:00

9/2 at Fort Worth Eastern Hills 7:00

9/9 vs FW Arlington Heights 7:00

9/16 at Copperas Cove 7:30

9/22 at Killeen Chaparral* 7:00

9/30 Open

10/6 vs Pflugerville* 7:00

10/14 at Elgin* 7:00

10/21 vs Leander Rouse* 7:00

10/28 at Pflugerville Connally* 7:00

11/4 vs Belton* 7:00

*District Game

Click here for more 2022 season previews.