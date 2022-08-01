25 Days of High School Football: Abbott Panthers

ABBOTT, Texas — Each of the past two seasons, the Abbott Panthers have seen undefeated regular seasons end in playoff heartbreak. This year, they will try to take the next step toward a 1A state title.

The six-man squad lost several key pieces from the roster but return the important senior duo of QB Karsyn Johnson and RB Isaiah Singleton, who will lead the Panther offense.

Abbott enters 2022 ranked No. 2 in the preseason Top 25.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Blum 7:30

9/2 vs FW Covenant Classical 7:30

9/9 at Keene 7:30

9/16 at Bynum 7:30

9/23 vs Avalon 7:30

9/29 vs Borden County (at Strawn) 6:30

10/7 at Aquilla* 7:30

10/14 Open

10/21 vs Coolidge* 7:30

10/28 at Penelope* 7:30

11/4 vs Gholson* 7:30

*District Game

