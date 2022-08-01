25 Days of High School Football: Normangee Panthers

NORMANGEE, Texas — The Normangee Panthers enter a new era in 2022 after hiring Madisonville defensive coordinator Danny Mitchell this offseason.

Mitchell's transition is made easier by a veteran group of returning Panthers. Normangee brings back 18 starters from 2021, 10 on offense and eight on defense.

The Panthers are projected to finish third in District 12-2A I this season and continue their playoff streak.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Bremond 7:30

9/2 vs Iola 7:30

9/9 at Chilton 7:30

9/16 vs Lovelady 7:30

9/23 vs Buffalo 7:30

9/30 Open

10/7 at Corrigan-Camden* 7:00

10/14 vs Saratoga West Hardin* 7:00

10/21 at Groveton* 7:00

10/28 vs Centerville* 7:00

11/4 at Jewett Leon* 7:00

*District Game

