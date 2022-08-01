Watch Now
SportsRed Zone

Actions

25 Days of High School Football: Normangee Panthers

NORMANGEE FOOTBALL.PNG
KXXV
NORMANGEE FOOTBALL.PNG
Posted at 11:22 PM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 00:22:25-04

NORMANGEE, Texas — The Normangee Panthers enter a new era in 2022 after hiring Madisonville defensive coordinator Danny Mitchell this offseason.

Mitchell's transition is made easier by a veteran group of returning Panthers. Normangee brings back 18 starters from 2021, 10 on offense and eight on defense.

The Panthers are projected to finish third in District 12-2A I this season and continue their playoff streak.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:
8/26 at Bremond 7:30
9/2 vs Iola 7:30
9/9 at Chilton 7:30
9/16 vs Lovelady 7:30
9/23 vs Buffalo 7:30
9/30 Open
10/7 at Corrigan-Camden* 7:00
10/14 vs Saratoga West Hardin* 7:00
10/21 at Groveton* 7:00
10/28 vs Centerville* 7:00
11/4 at Jewett Leon* 7:00

*District Game

Click here for more 2022 season previews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019