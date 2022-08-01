25 Days of High School Football: La Vega Pirates

BELLMEAD, Texas — After several years atop Conference 4A-I, the La Vega Pirates took a step back in 2021 when they were eliminated in the regional semifinals of the playoffs. Still, the Pirates enter 2022 ranked No. 7 in the state.

Offensively, La Vega will be led by sophomore running back Bryson Roland, who had a breakout season for the Pirates as a freshman. He will get to run behind a veteran offensive line.

Texas A&M Commerce commit Nathaniel Washington will help lead a Pirate defense that returns just three starters from 2021.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Kennedale 7:30 ]

9/2 vs Waco Connally 7:30

9/9 at Midlothian Heritage 7:00

9/16 at Lorena 7:30

9/23 vs Nike Dallas FC 7:30

9/30 at Yoakum 7:00

10/7 at Waxahachie Life* 7:30

10/14 vs China Spring* 7:30

10/21 at Alvarado* 7:30

10/28 Open 10/29

11/4 vs Stephenville* 7:30

*District Game

