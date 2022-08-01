25 Days of High School Football: Gatesville Hornets

GATESVILLE, Texas — The Gatesville Hornets managed to sneak into the playoffs as the fourth place team in District 9-4A II in 2021. This year, they are looking to build on that playoff spot under new leadership.

During the offseason, Gatesville promoted assistant coach Aaron Hunter to the role of head coach, replacing Luke Howard, who resigned in December.

Howard will lead a team that returns 14 starters from the 2021 squad.

One thing working in the Hornets' favor: Carthage, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs each of the last two seasons, moved out from Gatesville's region in the latest round of realignment.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Taylor 7:30

9/2 vs Glen Rose 7:30

9/9 at McGregor 7:30

9/16 at Mexia 7:30

9/23 vs Godley 7:00

9/30 at Mineral Wells 7:00

10/7 vs Waco Connally* 7:00

10/14 at Salado* 7:00

10/21 vs Madisonville* 7:00

10/28 at Robinson* 7:00

11/4 Open

*District Game

