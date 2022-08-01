25 Days of High School Football: Lampasas Badgers

LAMPASAS, Texas — The Lampasas Badgers reached the playoffs yet again in 2021 but could not make another deep postseason run. This year, they will try to make it past the first round despite returning just seven starters.

Head Coach Troy Rogers will rely heavily on Preseason District 13-4A DI Offensive MVP Dylan Sanchez. The Badger quarterback threw for 28 touchdowns in 2021.

Lampasas enters the season projected to finish fourth in their district.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Elgin

9/2 Open

9/9 at Georgetown East View 7:00

9/16 vs Pflugerville Connally 7:30

9/23 vs Wimberley 7:30

9/30 Open

10/7 at Burnet* 7:30

10/14 vs Taylor* 7:30

10/21 at San Antonio Davenport* 7:30

10/28 at Marble Falls* 7:30

11/4 vs Fischer Canyon Lake* 7:30

*District Game

