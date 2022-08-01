25 Days of High School Football: Madisonville Mustangs

MADISONVILLE, Texas — The Madisonville Mustangs return one of the most experienced squads in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley in 2022. 16 of the team's 22 starters are back for another run at the postseason after missing the playoffs in 2021.

Madisonville's strength comes at the skill positions. Running back Blessing Ngene and wide receiver Devin Wheaton will provide plenty of speed for the Mustang offense, who will have to rely on sophomore quarterback Ty Williams to help lead the way.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Diboll 7:00

9/2 vs Navasota 7:00

9/9 at Fairfield 7:30

9/16 at Caldwell 7:00

9/23 vs Livingston 7:00

9/30 vs Columbus 7:30

10/7 Open

10/14 vs Robinson* 7:00

10/21 at Gatesville* 7:00

10/28 vs Waco Connally* 7:00

11/4 at Salado* 7:00

*District Game

Click here for more 2022 season previews.