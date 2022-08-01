25 Days of High School Football: Temple Wildcats

TEMPLE, Texas — For the second straight season, the Temple Wildcats enter the season as reigning district champions after clinching a 12-6A title in 2021 and earning a spot in the Area Round of the playoffs.

This year, Temple is aiming for a deeper run behind players like Mikal Harrison-Pilot and Baylor commit Taurean York.

Tune in to 25 News at 10 for the "25 Days of High School Football" for more on how Temple is transitioning from hunter to hunted.

2022 SCHEDULE:

8/27 at McKinney 1:00

9/2 vs Willis 7:00

9/9 at College Station 7:30

9/16 vs Arlington Martin 7:00

9/23 at Bryan* 7:30

9/30 vs Pflugerville Weiss* 7:30

10/7 at Hewitt Midway* 7:30

10/14 vs Hutto* 7:30

10/21 at Killeen Harker Heights* 7:30

10/28 Open

11/4 vs Copperas Cove* 7:30

*District Games

Click here for more 2022 season previews.