25 Days of High School Football: Holland Hornets

HOLLAND, Texas — Fresh off a district title in 2021, the Holland Hornets will once again try to dominate in the trenches as they seek a return to the regional semifinals.

The Hornets return several experienced players on the offensive and defensive lines, a crucial piece of head coach Brad Talbert's offense.

Holland allowed more than 20 points in only one district game in 2021. They return more than half of their starters on that side of the ball, including their leading tackler Javier Hernandez.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Burton 7:00

9/2 vs Valley Mills 7:30

9/9 at Granger 7:00

9/16 at Bremond 7:30

9/23 at Weimar* 7:30

9/30 Open

10/7 vs Thrall* 7:30

10/14 at Thorndale* 7:30

10/21 vs Hearne* 7:30

10/28 at Schulenburg* 7:30

11/4 vs Flatonia* 7:30

*District Game

