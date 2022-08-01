25 Days of High School Football: Mart Panthers

MART, Texas — The offseason was especially busy in Mart, as head coach Kevin Hoffman announced his retirement in January, only to un-retire weeks later. Now, with a new perspective on coaching, Hoffman hopes to lead Mart back to a state title.

The Panthers lost a few key multi-year starters in Kei'shawn Clater and Klyderion Campbell, who will be playing in Division III this fall. Clater and Campbell were both major contributors to Mart's state title teams.

Still, the Mart roster is loaded once again entering 2022. Dominic Medlock, another multi-year starter and Brandon Lundy, who made plenty of big plays as a receiver in 2021, will each carry a big load for the Panthers.

Mart has not lost a regular season game since 2019 and have not lost a district game in much longer.

The Panthers enter the 2022 season ranked No. 3 in Conference 2A-II.

2022 FOOTBALL SEASON:

8/26 at Paris Chisum 7:30

9/2 at Marlin 7:30

9/9 vs Italy 7:30

9/16 at Centerville 7:30

9/23 at Meridian* 7:00

9/30 vs Hico* 7:00

10/7 at Frost* 7:00

10/14 Open

10/21 vs Wortham* 7:00

10/28 at Dawson* 7:00

11/4 vs Hubbard* 7:00

*District Game

