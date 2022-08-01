25 Days of High School Football: Waco High Lions

WACO, Texas — After going 0-10 in 2021, the Waco High Lions are hungry for more wins this season. Tune in to 25 News at 10 for the "25 Days of High School Football" to hear why players and coaches are hopeful entering a new season.

2022 SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Fort Worth Southwest 7:00

9/2 vs Dallas White 7:00

9/8 vs Granbury* 7:00

9/15 at Midlothian* 7:00

9/23 vs Lake Belton* 7:00

9/30 at Killeen Ellison* 7:00

10/7 vs Red Oak* 7:00

10/14 at Killeen Shoemaker* 7:00

10/21 Open

10/28 vs Cleburne* 7:00

11/4 at Killeen* 7:00

*District Game

