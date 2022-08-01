Watch Now
SportsRed Zone

Actions

25 Days of High School Football: Waco High Lions

Waco High Football.PNG
KXXV
Waco High Football.PNG
Posted at 11:31 PM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 00:31:50-04

WACO, Texas — After going 0-10 in 2021, the Waco High Lions are hungry for more wins this season. Tune in to 25 News at 10 for the "25 Days of High School Football" to hear why players and coaches are hopeful entering a new season.

2022 SCHEDULE:
8/26 at Fort Worth Southwest 7:00
9/2 vs Dallas White 7:00
9/8 vs Granbury* 7:00
9/15 at Midlothian* 7:00
9/23 vs Lake Belton* 7:00
9/30 at Killeen Ellison* 7:00
10/7 vs Red Oak* 7:00
10/14 at Killeen Shoemaker* 7:00
10/21 Open
10/28 vs Cleburne* 7:00
11/4 at Killeen* 7:00

*District Game

Click here for more 2022 season previews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019