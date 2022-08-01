Watch Now
SportsRed Zone

Actions

25 Days of High School Football: Copperas Cove Bulldawgs

copperas cove football.PNG
KXXV
copperas cove football.PNG
Posted at 11:32 PM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 00:32:20-04

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — For the second time in just three seasons, the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs are ushering in a new era of football. Former Dallas White head coach Tony Johnson was named the Bulldawgs' new head coach this offseason. He is the fourth coach in five seasons.

Tune in to 25 News at 10 for the "25 Days of High School Football" for more information on how Johnson plans to turnaround a struggling program.

2022 SCHEDULE:
8/26 vs Georgetown 7:30
9/2 vs Georgetown East View 7:30
9/9 at Manor 7:30
9/16 vs Waco University 7:30
9/23 Open
9/30 vs Bryan* 7:30
10/7 at Pflugerville Weiss* 7:30
10/14 vs Hewitt Midway* 7:30
10/21 at Hutto* 7:30
10/28 vs Killeen Harker Heights* 7:30
11/4 at Temple* 7:30

*District Games

Click here for more 2022 season previews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019