25 Days of High School Football: Copperas Cove Bulldawgs

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — For the second time in just three seasons, the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs are ushering in a new era of football. Former Dallas White head coach Tony Johnson was named the Bulldawgs' new head coach this offseason. He is the fourth coach in five seasons.

2022 SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Georgetown 7:30

9/2 vs Georgetown East View 7:30

9/9 at Manor 7:30

9/16 vs Waco University 7:30

9/23 Open

9/30 vs Bryan* 7:30

10/7 at Pflugerville Weiss* 7:30

10/14 vs Hewitt Midway* 7:30

10/21 at Hutto* 7:30

10/28 vs Killeen Harker Heights* 7:30

11/4 at Temple* 7:30

*District Games

