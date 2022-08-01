25 Days of High School Football: Troy Trojans

TROY, Texas — The Troy Trojans enter year two under Head Coach Stephen Hermesmeyer while still licking their wounds from a difficult 2-8 season. The road to the playoffs does not get easier in 2022.

Troy returns 12 starters, six on each side of the ball. The Trojans will rely on their ground game once again, with a dynamic duo in the backfield. Steve Jackson and Korey Gibson will serve as a two-headed monster, carrying the load on the ground.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Whitney 7:30

9/2 at Lexington 7:30

9/9 vs Rogers 7:30

9/16 at Early 7:30

9/23 vs Little River Academy* 7:30

9/30 at McGregor* 7:30

10/7 vs Rockdale* 7:30

10/14 at Franklin* 7:30

10/21 Open

10/28 vs Lorena* 7:30

11/4 at Cameron Yoe* 7:30

*District Game

