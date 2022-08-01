25 Days of High School Football: Axtell Longhorns

AXTELL, Texas — The Axtell Longhorns doubled their win total in 2021, but still missed out on a playoff spot in the midst of coaching turmoil. The Longhorns, now under the leadership of former Italy Head Coach Craig Horn, will try to double their total again and make the playoffs in 2022.

Axtell brings back a group of young, but experienced players from a small 2021 roster but must replace some key playmakers like speedy running back Jayme Wooley.

Tune in to 25 News at 10 for the "25 Days of High School Football" for more on how the Longhorns plan to continue improving this season.

2022 FOOTBALL SEASON:

8/26 vs Moody 7:30

9/2 at Bartlett 7:30

9/9 vs Dawson 7:30

9/16 at Hubbard 7:00

9/23 at Cayuga* 7:00

9/30 vs Kerens* 7:00

10/7 at Rio Vista* 7:00

10/14 vs Italy* 7:00

10/21 Open

10/28 vs Malakoff Cross Roads* 7:30

11/4 at Itasca* 7:00

*District Game

Click here for more 2022 season previews.