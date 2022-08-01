25 Days of High School Football: Chilton Pirates

CHILTON, Texas — On the heels of two of the best seasons in recent program history, the Chilton Pirates enter a new era as they look to replace Chris James, who resigned this offseason. Chilton assistant Bennie Huitt was named the school's new head coach.

Chilton lost one of the largest signing classes in program history last season after an 11-2 run to the regional finals. The Pirates' only two losses came against Mart, who will no longer be in their district or region in 2022.

The Pirates bring back plenty of experience, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines. Daylon Ford returns as a dual-threat quarterback to lead the Pirate offense on what they hope will be another long playoff run.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 vs Bosqueville 7:30

9/2 at Italy 7:00

9/9 vs Normangee 7:30

9/16 vs Hearne 7:30

9/24 vs Deweyville (at Trinity) 6:00

9/30 Open

10/7 vs Bremond* 7:00

10/14 at Bartlett* 7:00

10/21 vs Granger* 7:00

10/28 at Iola* 7:00

11/4 vs Milano* 7:00

*District Game

Click here for more 2022 season previews.