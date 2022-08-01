25 Days of High School Football: Robinson Rockets

ROBINSON, Texas — After a three-year hiatus from the playoffs, the Robinson Rockets are seeking a return to the postseason under a new head coach, their third in four seasons.

Mike Ludlow joins Robinson after serving as the offensive coordinator at North Forney High School. He replaces Robert Rubel, who coached at Robinson for two seasons and transitioned the Rockets from a high-octane spread offense to an option-based run offense.

Ludlow will have a stable of returning starters: seven on each side of the ball.

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

8/26 at Waco University 7:00

9/2 vs Caldwell 7:00

9/9 at Taylor 7:30

9/16 vs Fairfield 7:00

9/23 at Hillsboro 7:30

9/30 vs Waxahachie Life 7:00

10/7 vs Salado* 7:00

10/14 at Madisonville* 7:00

10/21 Open

10/28 vs Gatesville* 7:00

11/4 at Waco Connally* 7:30

*District Game

