25 Days of High School Football: Harker Heights Knights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The 2021 season ended in heartbreak for Harker Heights, whose only two losses came against eventual 12-6A District Champion Temple and Bi-District Playoff foe DeSoto.

This year, the Knights have reloaded and hope to finally pull in an elusive district crown.

2022 SCHEDULE:

8/25 at Killeen Ellison 7:00

9/2 at Smithson Valley 7:00

9/9 vs RR Cedar Ridge 7:30

9/16 at Odessa Permian 7:00

9/22 at Pflugerville Weiss* 7:00

9/30 vs Hewitt Midway* 7:30

10/7 at Hutto* 7:30

10/14 Open

10/21 vs Temple* 7:30

10/28 at Copperas Cove* 7:30

11/4 vs Bryan* 7:30

*District Game

