Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyKilleen

Actions

UPDATE: Dr. Lilly’s lawyer responds after Killeen ISD releases resignation letter

KISD Principal Lilly dispute
25 News/KISD
KISD Principal Lilly dispute
Posted
and last updated

UPDATED STORY:
Dr. Lilly and his legal counsel released a statement to 25 News reporter Josh Crawford shortly after Killeen ISD released documentation of Lilly's resignation.

In my communications with Dr. Lilly last night, he did, in fact, confirm that on March 28th, through his attorney, he provided a resignation effective the last day of his contract, which is June 30, 2025. This resignation was based on the premise that he had committed no wrongdoing, as outlined in the letter, in which he bases his reason for resignation on mental anguish.
However, that was rejected by KISD, and they requested that he resign by April 15th. From that point forward, multiple offers were communicated to Dr. Lilly in which he communicated through his attorney that he would not be accepting nor resigning without a public statement from the superintendent acknowledging no wrongdoing by him, as the superintendent had now suggested through public statements that there was good cause for his termination. Dr. Lilly further communicated to his attorney at the time that if KISD chose to proceed with the termination of his contract, he was prepared to fight the false allegations through the appropriate channels. Dr. Lilly stated he was completely shocked last night when the board communicated that he had resigned, considering that he had communicated that he was unwilling to resign without a retraction of the negative public statements by the superintendent.

Dr. Lilly also says that it is unfortunate that the school district has taken this current position regarding such a tragic incident and that the focus should not be on this right now but rather on ensuring the safety of the students going forward. He hopes KISD will take a step back rather than continue with misleading statements.

According to KISD, the district is looking to hire a new principal as expeditiously as possible. Currently, a principal supervisor manages the campus's day-to-day operations.

ORIGINAL STORY:
In a meeting, Killeen ISD reported that Dr. Frederick Lilly resigned as the principal of Roy J. Smith Middle School.

However, Dr. Lilly has refuted this claim, exclusively telling 25 News that he did not resign and had rejected a last-minute offer from the district to submit his resignation.

However, on Friday, April 4, 2025, Killeen Independent School District provided 25 News with a resignation letter from Dr. Frederick Lilly, principal of Roy J. Smith Middle School.

KISD resignation letter

In the letter, Dr. Lilly states that he wishes to remain in his position until the end of the school year, which may contradict the district's alleged request that his resignation take effect immediately.

Continuing Coverage: Roy J. Smith Middle School
Principal at Roy J. Smith Middle School will not return to role 'Dads on Duty': Community member proposes safety initiatives to Killeen ISD Local experts say conflicts, stress contributing to rise in school violence Mother of Serenity Baker calls for accountability at Killeen ISD board meeting Parents speak at first KISD board meeting after student was fatally stabbed Killeen ISD School Board President reflects on tragedy, outlines plan for change Roy J. Smith Middle School students head back to class KISD graduate and parent shares concerns as students return from spring break Killeen ISD sends message to families following return of students to school Killeen ISD enforces safety measures upon return Former Roy J. Smith student reflects on bullying as KISD promises change Killeen ISD trustee Mintz reflects on community feedback, listening session KISD holds press conference addressing fatal stabbing at middle school Killeen ISD holds press conference with superintendent regarding fatal stabbing The deadly Roy J. Smith Middle School incident was from a previous conflict Killeen ISD places principal, staff member on leave Examining the legal process for the Roy J. Smith Middle School stabbing suspect Concerns over Killeen ISD’s phone policy grow after stabbing Killeen residents attend town hall meeting after deadly student stabbing A parent's perspective on supporting traumatized students Killeen ISD offering resources following fatal stabbing of Roy J. Smith student Family, classmates of Serenity Baker still seeking answers with halted memorial WATCH: KISD holds meeting following stabbing, death of middle school student 'Bright & compassionate': GoFundMe organized for Killeen student who was killed Killeen ISD reunification process underway at Manna Church Roy J. Smith Middle School student in Killeen fatally stabbed

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Faces of Fort Cavazos