Concerns over Killeen ISD’s phone policy grow after stabbing incident at middle school

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD’s phone policy is facing some backlash after a student was stabbed at a middle school. Parents are expressing concerns about not being able to contact their children during emergencies.

According to the districts website,they have no plans to change the phone policy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Killeen ISD is one of many Central Texas school districts that went 'phone free' in the 2024-2025 school year, forcing students to secure their phone in a designated pouch throughout the day.

But after a 14-year-old girl was stabbed Monday morning at Roy J. Smith Middle School, concerns with the district's phone policy have resurfaced.

One parent took to social media saying "They want these kids to not have their cell phones on them and in that pouch but when incidents happen, parents are freaking out tryna make sure our kids are okay.”

Another said, “And this is why I am against locking up phones. I need to be in contact with my child when they are on lockdown because I know I can’t get to them.”

The district held a press conference Friday afternoon, during which it addressed a few concerns regarding the policy and its communication with parents.

“ I think within 15 minutes there was a message sent to Roy J. Smith Middle School, the families of our students. We understand that not all parents received those notifications, part of that is because of how parents interface with our student information system and how they want to receive communication,” said Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr.Jo Ann Fey during Friday’s press conference.

The superintendent said it is unclear exactly when all students' phones could be unlocked during Monday’s incident.

“ We have yet to confirm if students did not have their devices locked on that day or if they were unlocked as they were en route to the unification site. We wanted them to be unlocked so they could contact their parents immediately,” Fey said.

Questions also arose on whether or not any changes would be made to the phone policy following Monday's incident.

However, according to a message on the district's website, “We are reviewing all policies around safety in the wake of this tragedy. But we have no plans at this point to change the cell phone policy.”

Killeen ISD phone policy

It also states that many students had their phones unlocked on the bus ride to the reunification center and only four pouches were unlocked as students exited the reunification site.

Regardless, the district says they are encouraging parents to have all lines of communication open.

“If we have situations like this, we want them to receive the information,” Fey said.

Roy J. Smith Middle School is closed until after spring break. Teachers and staff will return on Monday, March 24, 2025, and students will return to class on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Killeen ISD's counselor team is currently available and has partnered with local organizations offering additional support for families. These resources are compiled here.

