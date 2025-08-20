City of Killeen approves $300K rental assistance program to help homeless residents

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Killeen has approved a $300,000 rental assistance program to help transition homeless and low-income residents into stable housing, with support from the local shelter Families in Crisis.



The City of Killeen approved a $300,000 Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) program to help homeless and low-income residents cover rent and security deposits.

The initiative was proposed by Families in Crisis, Killeen’s only homeless shelter, which reports record-high demand with over 80 individuals seeking shelter nightly.

The program aims to assist up to 15 households for up to 24 months, prioritizing residents currently receiving support through the shelter.

Watch the full story here:

City of Killeen approves $300K rental assistance program to support homeless residents

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Killeen recently approved a $300,000 program to help our homeless and low-income neighbors in need.

"The idea of the program is to provide assistance to a household so they can get back on their feet and work through other issues while they have a safe place to stay,” said Families in Crisis Director of Programs Suzanne Armour.

Madison Myers Homeless population Killeen

The program, Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) will help cover rent, security deposits, and other housing-related costs.

The agreement was proposed by families in crisis, the only homeless shelter currently operating in Killeen.

"Ideally we would like to use this transition people out of the shelter. This is really important for the community because right now we are seeing really high numbers,” said Armour.

Armour tells 25 News that families in crisis are seeing record high numbers this year - averaging more than 80 people per night.

Madison Myers Homeless population Killeen

25 News reached out to the city to learn more about the current state of homelessness in our community.

As of March, records show 176 people are experiencing homelessness in Killeen, including 29 who are under the age of 18.

City of Killeen Killeen homeless population

With shelters stretched thin, Armour says programs like TBRA are critical.

"It will likely reduce the likelihood that the houses that do go and transition into their own place, are less likely to come back,” said Armour.

The program is expected to support up to 15 households with up to 24 months of rental assistance.

And families in crisis will target individuals and families who are already receiving services through their shelter.

"There is not a whole lot out there for the general homeless population, so we are really excited that we are going to be able to provide this,” said Armour.

Any qualified household in the city of Killeen is eligible to apply for the program.

Follow Madison on social media!