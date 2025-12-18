KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen's Parks and Recreation Department is calling for more parks as the city's population growth drives demand for recreational spaces.



Killeen needs five to 10 more parks over the next 10 to 15 years due to rapid population growth, according to Parks and Recreation Director Antonio Murphy.

Recent improvements completed since 2022 include new playground equipment at Lions Club Park and a resurfaced basketball court plus walking trail at Phyllis Park.

Four new parks planned between 2026 and 2027, including Heritage Hike and Goodnight Ranch Community Park.

Watch the full story here:

Killeen calls for more parks to meet growing population demands

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Killeen Parks and Recreation Department is calling for more parks across the community as rapid population growth drives the need for additional recreational spaces.

During a city council meeting last week, Parks and Recreation Director Antonio Murphy said Killeen's expanding population is creating demand for more parks and open spaces.

"If we continue the rate of growth, I can see over the next 10-15 years that we will need an additional at a minimum 5, probably 10 more accurately for parks and open spaces," Murphy said.

Murphy also presented an update outlining improvements made to local parks since 2022. Lions Club Park received new playground equipment, while Phyllis Park got a resurfaced basketball court and a new walking trail.

Madison Myers Lions Club Park

However, some residents say more parks are still needed to keep up with the city's growth.

"Absolutely, there are not too many parks out here," said Lorena, a Killeen resident. "I've lived in the area my entire life but Killeen has grown in the past five years."

Lorena said additional parks would make outdoor recreation more accessible for families.

"We take like a 10 minute drive here from home so it would be ideal to have one on the other side of town or different areas because there are a lot of kids and Killeen is growing a lot," Lorena said.

City leaders say four new parks are currently planned between 2026 and 2027, including Heritage Hike and Goodnight Ranch Community Park.

The Parks and Recreation Department will host a town hall at the Lions Club Park Senior Center on Monday, Jan.12 at 6:30 p.m.

Follow Madison on social media!