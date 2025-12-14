Rosebud-Lott ISD unveils new playground as bond projects move forward

LOTT, Texas (KXXV) — Rosebud-Lott Independent School District celebrated the opening of its new elementary playground as part of a series of bond-funded campus upgrades.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Laughter, smiles and cheer, as Rosebud–Lott ISD welcomes elementary students to their brand-new playground.

“I feel like Santa Clause because it’s right before Christmas and the timing was great,” said Rosebud-Lott ISD Superintendent Dr. Jim Rosebrock.

The playground is one of many projects made possible after voters passed the district’s $25-million bond last year.

“ We are all so excited to start climbing, swinging, running and getting all of our excitement out,” said Rosebud-Lott ISD 3rd grader JoLee Kasner.

Superintendent Dr. Jim Rosebrock tells 25 News it took months of planning and preparation.

“We had a teacher committee at the elementary school that drew up their vision knowing what the kids are asking for and knowing what they'd be excited to see,” said Rosebrock.

But the playground is just one piece of the district-wide upgrades.

“If you look in front of the elementary school parking lot you’ll see we’re building a new parking lot because we’re always out of space. We’ve done a lot of work inside the high school, we completely replaced all the walls, put wall tile up and put a new ceiling grid up,” said Rosebrock.

And there’s still more to come.

“We’re going to be breaking ground on the cafeteria expansion at the middle and high school. We’ll also have a college and career center that will break ground in the near future and that will house our P-tech programs,” said Rosebrock.

District leaders say they’re grateful for the community support that made it all possible.

“Our community supported us with the bond and I’m so excited to show them what we’re doing with the money they entrusted us with,” said Rosebrock.

