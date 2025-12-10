New cybersecurity program brings big opportunities to Chilton ISD students

CHILTON, Texas (KXXV) — Chilton ISD has been selected for a new cybersecurity academy that partners with local colleges to expand opportunities for students.

Chilton ISD is celebrating its selection to the inaugural cohort Academy of Cybersecurity —

A program created through partnerships with Baylor, McLennan Community College, Region 12, and Scinary Cybersecurity to open new opportunities for local students.

“The Academy of Cybersecurity, it is a growing industry, a necessary industry and it’s one that we want to make sure our students are on the front lines to ensure that they can lead us into the next generation,” said Chilton ISD Superintendent Dr.Brandon Hubbard.

Local students are also stepping up to share their excitement about what this means for their futures.

“I’m really grateful for this opportunity because I feel like as technology evolves in these upcoming years, it’s important that we have people evolve with it. My fellow classmates and I are the perfect people for that,” said one Chilton ISD 8th grader.

