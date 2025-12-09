WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A longtime Central Texas Christmas light tradition has found a new home with the Karem Shriners in Waco.



A well-known Central Texas Christmas light display has moved to the Karem Shriners campgrounds in Waco.

The Shriners expanded and preserved elements of the original Schmidt family display to honor its history.

Visitors can walk or drive through the lights nightly from 6 to 10 p.m.

Watch the full story here:

Waco shriners bring back community-favorite Christmas light display

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Lights, laughter and holiday fun - you can find them all at the Karem Shriner campgrounds in Waco.

“It is the best fun you’ll have for the least amount of money,” said member of the Karem Shriners Robert Barben.

Madison Myers Karem Shriners light display

Last year, 25 News told you about Lana and Roger Schmidt — the Central Texas couple who ended their more than 20-year tradition of hosting one of the area’s largest Christmas light displays.

Madison Myers Schmidt family

“We’ve had people come in and ask for the Schmidt house so it was important we kept those elements because it meant so much to the Schmidts,” said Barben.

This year, for the first time, the Karem Shriners of Waco are giving that display a new home — and a new chance to shine.

“It was a lot more than we anticipated it to be, we had to add electrical and we added a lot more to the display than they had over there,” said Barben.

Giving neighbors the chance to light up their imaginations and spirits with a show that holds history.

“Lana and Roger ran it for 22 years and a lot of people come here and ask for the displays by name and it’s because Lana created those, she did the artwork, it was a true labor of love and the community came to love it,” said Barben.

The display, now set up at 400 Karem circle, offers both walk-through and drive-through options — plus sweets and hot chocolate to keep our neighbors warm.

“You’ll see a 23 year tradition still standing , it’s been rewarding just seeing the smiles,” said Barben.

The lights are on every night from 6 to 10 p.m. and visitors can either walk or drive through the display at 400 Karem Circle.

Follow Madison on social media!