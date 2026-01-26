WACO, Texas (KXXV) — TxDOT urges drivers to stay home as crews work to treat major highways including I-35 and I-14 amid winter weather conditions.



Ice and sleet are covering roads across Central Texas, causing vehicle crashes including a rollover in Moody Saturday night.

The city of Waco temporarily closed several streets while TxDOT crews focus on treating major highways like I-35 and I-14.

TxDOT officials urge residents to stay home if possible, and for those who must drive to take their time and give road crews space to work.

Watch the full story here:

Ice and sleet create hazardous driving conditions across Central Texas

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Central Texas residents are dealing with icy and sleet-covered roads this weekend, creating dangerous driving conditions across the region.

"It's pretty icy, it's pretty much everywhere," Jessica Ramirez said.

The treacherous conditions have led to multiple crashes, including a vehicle rollover Saturday night in Moody near FM 107.

Moody VFD Moody rollover

"Statewide there have been a handful of crashes, last night it looked like there was a couple here in the Waco district, it just really emphasizes the point to stay home, that's your safe option," said TxDOT Public Information Officer Jake Smith.

Despite the hazardous conditions, some residents ventured out into the cold weather.

"We don't like being home, we have kids so we have to be out and about," Ramirez said.

Others found creative ways to enjoy the winter weather, including one resident who took to riding his bike through the icy conditions.

Madison Myers Waco resident

"These tires are really good so I'm good and I enjoy this weather," Juan said.

TxDOT crews continue working to treat roads across the region, focusing on major highways and heavily traveled routes.

"Our crews are out primarily focusing on I-35, I-14 and other major roadways and highly traveled roadways," Smith said.

Drivers across Waco shared mixed opinions about Sunday's road conditions. While some found the roads manageable, others expressed concern about the lack of salt treatment.

"I don't think we had a problem driving out here, it's pretty solid," Emily said.

"I think the roads are pretty bad because there's no salt or anything so I think that is pretty bad," Becky said.

Due to the icy conditions, the city of Waco temporarily closed several streets, including Lake Shore Drive from Hilltop Drive to Mount Carmel Drive.

TxDOT officials continue to urge drivers to stay home if possible, but for those who must travel, they emphasize the importance of safe driving practices.

"If you absolutely have to drive during these conditions, please give our workers space to perform their task and conduct their operations. Take your time getting to your destination, don't speed and certainly drive to the conditions at hand, take your time, get to where you want to go safely," Smith said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Madison on social media!