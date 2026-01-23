Bell County residents demand no-kill shelter after nearly 1,000 animals euthanized

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Bell County residents and leaders protested outside the animal control facility, demanding no-kill policies after nearly 1,000 animals were euthanized last year.



Bell County residents and leaders gathered outside the animal control facility to demand no-kill shelter policies after nearly 1,000 animals were euthanized last year.

Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a $2 million expansion of the animal control facility with all five commissioners voting in favor.

The sheriff's office reports a 29% decrease in euthanized animals in 2025 (975) compared to the previous year (1,377), with adoption rates increasing by 14.5%.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors and city leaders gathered outside the Bell County Animal Control Facility to protest for stronger policies and push for a no-kill shelter after nearly 1,000 animals were euthanized there last year.

Madison Myers Bell County Animal Control

Heather Hunt, a Bell County resident and former volunteer at the facility, said what she witnessed inside the shelter was unacceptable.

"Animals were not treated the way I think animal shelters should treat them," Hunt said.

Hunt called for the shelter to become a priority with increased funding, more space for animals and additional community resources.

"It's shocking that we're accepting that as acceptable, that we're pushing that onto the community, that it's their problem. I would like to see the shelter become a priority, more funding for it, more space for the animals, more resources for the community," Hunt said.

The rally was led by Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor, who said making changes at the facility is now a top priority.

"We're here to let everyone know that we could do better and we will do better. There's policies that I think we can implement here to help reduce that number and try to get a no-kill animal shelter," Minor said.

The Bell County Commissioners Court recently unanimously approved a $2 million expansion of the animal control facility, with all five commissioners voting in favor.

25 News reached out to the Bell County Sheriff's Office, which oversees the facility. In a statement, they said:

"Bell County Animal Control continues its commitment to providing compassionate care and responsible services for the animals entrusted to us. Over the past year, Animal Control received 3,420 animals into its care, a 7.8% increase from 3170 in 2024. Of those, 390 were successfully reunited with their owners, and 1,157 found new homes through adoption, an increase of 14.5% (1,010-2024). There has been a 29% decrease in euthanized animals in 2025 (975) from the previous year (1377). The Bell County Commissioners' Court has allocated additional funding and personnel to support these efforts. This investment is critical to strengthening our operations and expanding our capacity to serve both animals and the community. Sheriff Bill Cooke welcomes and appreciates the Court's continued support as we move forward in the best interests of animal welfare and public safety." Bell County Sheriff's Office

In total, 3,421 animals were brought into the Bell County Animal Shelter last year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.