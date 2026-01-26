'The Lord's work': Hill County couple helps neighbors weather winter storms

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Hill County couple Devon and Shawn Brook are helping neighbors during the winter storm, delivering groceries, medicine and more to families in need.



The couple started this community service in 2021 during Texas' major arctic blast.

The Brooks continue to help their community during weather emergencies.

Their efforts have made a significant difference for families like Bradie Peck's, whose 3-year-old son was sick and needed medicine delivered to their home over the weekend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the aftermath of winter weather continues to impact parts of central Texas, one couple from Hill County is stepping up to support their community, helping neighbors throughout the storm.

Devon and Shawn Brook have spent the last few days assisting neighbors — delivering groceries, helping the elderly, and taking on whatever tasks come their way.

"I'm in one vehicle and my husband is in the vehicle next to me and we're sitting in the Walmart parking lot because we just helped a couple out," Devon Brook said.

It's something the couple first started back in 2021 when Texas was hit by a major arctic blast. Devon, who worked as an essential hospital employee at the time, felt called to help others and posted on social media offering assistance.

"I was crying because of how bad it was and I could only imagine how bad it was in our county because we are a small county. He made a post and it went pretty much viral in our county and surrounding counties and it went viral. We just started going out and helping people," Brook said.

One of the people they helped — both in 2021 and again this weekend — was Bradie Peck.

"This year my son is 3 and he is so sick and our vehicles are just not good for this. I was going to test it out anyways but she said 'No ma'am we are out and will get you anything you need'. I gave her a list, they went out and took care of it and brought medicine to the house," Peck said.

For many in the community, their help has made all the difference.

"It's just really amazing what they are doing for us," Peck said.

When asked what drives them to keep going, Brook explained her motivation.

"This is the Lord's work and he says we are to love our neighbors as ourselves and he is the one protecting us so I have faith that when we get out into this that we're going to be okay because we're doing what he wants us to," Brook said.

Devon and Shawn say they'll continue to help out this week as long as it's needed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

