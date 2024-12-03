Central Texas couple ending popular Christmas light display after more than 2 decades

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — “The reward is the smiles and laughter and the happiness it brings to the people — that’s what Christmas is all about,” said McGregor homeowner, Roger Schmidt.

That’s exactly what the Schmidt family brought to many neighbors in Central Texas by lighting up their imaginations and spirits during the holidays.

“It got started with a very simple ‘Merry Christmas’ on the fence,” Schmidt said.

The couple is known for putting on one of the biggest Christmas light displays in the community — a joyful occasion they took on for more than two decades.

“It’s been a blessing, I take my grandkids there every year — my wife was even talking about going tonight,” said McGregor resident and business owner, Donald Citrano.

But after twenty-two years of commitment, this will be the last year that the family will put out their beloved display — turning off the lights one last time.

“Most of it is because of my health, I got diagnosed with cancer last year — I spent all of 2023 on the sidelines going through chemo therapy so I didn’t do anything,” Schmidt said.

With Roger spending most of 2023 going through chemotherapy, his wife Lana, along with some extra help pitched in to put up the display the last two seasons.

“It was difficult, this year was tough — physically it’s just too demanding, we just can’t do it,” Schmidt said.

Although the display is coming to an end, the impact that it left on our neighbors will last forever with an eternal glow.

“It’s very disappointing, but I can understand that they’re at an age and time where they can’t keep doing it — it’s grown too big but it's been a blessing,” Citrano said.

As for the Schmidt’s, they’re just glad to be spreading the holiday cheer throughout our community — one last time.

“We’re very appreciative that people enjoy it — that’s what Christmas is about, happiness and sharing,” Schmidt said.

The Schmidt Light Display is located off Highway 84 at 20 Oak Creek Circle — the display will be on every night until the end of the year.

