'Why my Mom?': Family suspects foul play after mother found in Brazos River

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The family of Consuelo “Connie” Bernabe believes foul play was involved in her death after she was found in a submerged car in the Brazos River, and they are now seeking answers as police investigate the case as a “questionable death.”



Consuelo "Connie" Bernabe was found dead in a submerged car in the Brazos River early Monday.

Her family believes foul play was involved and says she had been missing since Friday.

Waco Police are calling it a “questionable death” and are awaiting autopsy results.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Someone had to be involved… murder her,” said Hermelinda Romero, the daughter of Consuelo Bernabe.

Foul play — that's what family members believe happened to 39-year-old Consuelo Bernabe, also known as Connie.

Police confirming Bernabe's body was found inside a car submerged in the Brazos River on Monday morning.

25 News spoke with her daughter, Hermelinda Romero.

She says Connie had been missing since Friday and the Rosebud Police Department had been investigating her disappearance.

Romero tells 25 News her mom was last seen at a bar in Lott.

She called the family — who believes she was drunk — and told them she was waiting for a man to pick her up.

That was the last time they heard from her.

"We just didn't hear from her and she always comes home,” said Romero.

Posts like this one were widely shared on Facebook — with more than 800 shares — as the community rallied together to raise awareness about Connie's disappearance.

Now her family and friends are desperately searching for answers.

"I feel like it was the guy she was last with, he had to have something to do with it but we don't know why,” said Romero.

25 News reached out to Waco Police to ask whether or not Connie's death is being investigated as a murder.

In a statement, Waco Police said:

“As the release states, this is a questionable death investigation and we will not know more until autopsy results come back to determine the cause of her death. All the information released is what is available at this time.” Waco Police Department

While police await those results — Romero and her family are left with one question:

"If someone is involved we just want to know why, why my mom. She was the sweetest person ever to everybody,” said Romero.

There will be a bake sale on Sunday to help raise funds for Connie's funeral service. That is set to take place in Marlin at 2:00 p.m. at the Lucille Williams Pavilion.

A GoFundMe for the family can be found here.

