UPDATE: Waco Police investigate questionable death after a woman was found in a vehicle in the Brazos River

UPDATE:

Waco Police says they received a report at 10:10 a.m. Monday morning of a Dodge Caravan located in the Brazos River near N. University Parks Dr. and Jefferson Avenue.

The Waco Fire dive team, Texas Game Wardens and Tow King assisted the police department in pulling the vehicle out of the river.

Once the vehicle was pulled out, that's when the woman was found inside, according to police.

Her next of kin has been notified and her identity will be released at a later date, the police department said in a news release.

This is an ongoing investigation and is all the information available at this time.

ORIGINAL:

The Waco Police Department is investigating a questionable death after a vehicle was found in the Brazos River Monday morning.

Cierra Shipley, the public information officer with the Waco Police Department, tells 25 News that there was a 39-year-old Hispanic woman found inside a Dodge Caravan that was found in the water.

Police learned about the vehicle in the water shortly after 10 a.m. and are unsure how long it has been in the river.

Police are now investigating how she died.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates online and on air.