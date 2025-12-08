New Workforce Solutions center opens in Marlin, bringing jobs and opportunities

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Workforce Solutions has opened a new center in Marlin to help residents explore careers, access job resources, and connect with employment opportunities both locally and in nearby cities like Waco.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Behind these doors are new opportunities and connections for our neighbors.

“Our goal is for every single individual who walks through our doors to find employment,” said Jose Palacios, Workforce Solutions Manager of business and industry initiatives.”

Workforce Solutions held a grand opening for its new location off of 114 Bridge Street in Marlin.

The company focuses on helping people find jobs through services like resume assistance, job fairs and job referrals.

“When someone comes in we help them with career exploration because they might not know what they want to do or maybe they’ve been doing something for a long time and they want to change it so we can help them decide on other options,” said Palacios.

But that’s not all.

“We can refer them to local jobs here in Marlin or the surrounding areas like Waco where we have the most opportunities,” said Palacios.

Something Workforce Solutions believes is a need in our small community.

“Sometimes in the rural areas there is not as much industry in the urban areas so what we try to do is connect them with the nearest opportunities for them and sometimes that may mean driving to Waco but we can help connect them to resources to get all of that resolved,” said Palacios.

More information on services provided by the Falls County Workforce Solutions can be found here.

