Rosebud-Lott ISD calls for $25 million bond for facility improvements, career center

LOTT, Texas (KXXV) — "There's not any fluff in the bond, in other words, it's real needs,” said Rosebud-Lott ISD's Superintendent, Dr. Jim Rosebrock.

The Rosebud-Lott ISD school board is asking voters to approve a $25 million bond on the November 5 election ballot.

The district says the bond would go towards facility improvements, including roofing, interior finishes, plumbing and heating.

"We're looking at doing a refresh of the whole school with new floors, new ceiling tiles and adding tiles to the walls,” Dr. Rosebrock said.

Dr. Roseborck says one of the biggest projects would be a college and career center for students in the community — he says the center would add more college and career tech programs.

"The college and career center would allow that and we have close to 100 kids in dual credit and right now they're in our resource library,” Dr. Rosebrock said.

It's all being made possible by a unique opportunity with seven solar farms being built in the district — they will cover 64 percent of the total bond program, adding up to $16 million.

The district does not anticipate an increase in the property tax rate due to the referendum.

"We're looking at utilizing every resource we have and tapping into anything that we can,” Dr. Rosebrock said.

He says without the bond in place, the district would not be able to fully capitalize on having solar farms on the tax roll.

A planning committee of 30 community members and staff were able to identify the district's most urgent needs, and Dr. Rosebrock says it's all in place to help prepare students for the future.

"All of these opportunities will allow us to grow those programs and give our kids opportunities to compete, so we're really excited about it,” he said.

Residents will have the opportunity to vote on the bond during early voting from October 21 to November 1, and on Election Day on Tuesday, November 5.

You can find more information on the bond here.

