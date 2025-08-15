'It's bittersweet': Dr. Brandon Hubbard opens up about stepping into new role at Marlin ISD

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Dr. Brandon Hubbard, recently named the lone finalist for Marlin ISD superintendent, spoke with 25 News about his passion for the community and his desire to make a broader impact through this new leadership role.



Dr. Brandon Hubbard has been named the lone finalist for Marlin ISD superintendent.

He shared his motivation to serve a community he’s already deeply connected to.

Hubbard says he’s driven by a desire to create greater impact on a larger scale.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"There are things that are just 'God things' and during this process there has been an interest, passion, concern and drive to have greater impact on a greater scale in that community,” said Marlin ISD Superintendent Lone Finalist Dr.Brandon Hubbard.

From one community to another — Dr. Brandon Hubbard is the lone finalist to lead Marlin ISD as its next superintendent.

He's making the short trip from Chilton to Marlin, a community with which he already shares a deep connection.

"I'm not far removed from the Marlin community, I eat at the Rib Wagon, I drop my clothes off at the Marlin cleaners, I frequent McDonalds. I'm in the Marlin community,” said Hubbard.

During his time at Chilton ISD, Hubbard was named as the 2021 Region 12 superintendent of the year, and a finalist for the 2025 Texas Rural Educators Association superintendent of the year.

Now he's looking to forward contributing at the next level.

"It's definitely bittersweet but the most exciting thing is the opportunity to have impact and influence at a larger scale,” said Hubbard.

But he tells 25 News he'll never forget the students, staff and place he's called home for the last thirteen years.

"Former students, current students, staff, we're all family. I think that's one of the greatest things we've been able to accomplish here, building a true school community,” said Hubbard.

Now focusing on the future, Hubbard says, "We just want to have a community impact in Marlin ISD and the city of Marlin."

25 News spoke on the phone with TEA Conservator, Dr. Rolando Trevino, he said there is a required 21-day waiting period before the board can officially vote to hire Dr. Hubbard but they plan to make a decision in early September.

Dr. Hubbard is still in contract negotiations.

Marlin ISD shared this statement regarding the announcement.

Chilton ISD shared this statement regarding the announcement.

