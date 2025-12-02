'Out of control': Waco moviegoer says he was bitten by a mouse at Cinemark

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco Cinemark is under investigation after multiple moviegoers reported mice inside the theater, including one man who says he was bitten during a film.



Moviegoers report mice inside the Waco Cinemark location, prompting health department involvement.

One viewer says a mouse bit his arm during a movie Sunday afternoon.

Some residents are avoiding the theater and traveling to other cities until the issue is resolved.

Watch the full story here:

'Out of control': Waco viewer says he was bitten by mouse at Cinemark

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“As a movie theater they should have that under control, I don’t see how they let that get out of control,” said Waco resident Mark Uvalle.

Last month, 25 News told you about growing concerns from our neighbors regarding a mice issue at the Waco Cinemark.

“We like going to the movies but as soon as we heard that we were like nah we’re not going until it’s cleared up,” said Uvalle.

Since that story aired, many more viewers have reached out to our 25 News reporter Madison Myers directly, sharing their own experiences — including one man who sent us these photos after he claims a mouse bit his arm during a movie Sunday night.

KXXV Viewer Cinemark mice concerns

He says he and several others immediately left the theater after the incident.

He also shared his emergency room paperwork, where doctors prescribed antibiotics for the bite.

KXXV Viewer Cinemark mice concerns

Now neighbors tell 25 News they're traveling elsewhere just to watch their favorite films.

“We actually went to AMC in Temple to watch Wicked. I have two daughters and they love Disney movies so we have been bummed out because it’s down the street from our house but we’ll make that drive because we’re not trying to see any rats,” said Uvalle.

You've asked for answers on what the theater is doing about it— so we contacted Cinemark. In a statement they said:

“Given nearby construction, we’ve strengthened our protocols and partnered with specialists to maintain high standards of cleanliness. We’re pleased with the progress and remain committed to delivering an outstanding moviegoing experience for every guest.” - Cinemark

But what will it take for our neighbors to return?

“They have to confirm that the rats are completely gone,” said Uvalle.

The City of Waco Health Department is currently investigating the issue, in a statement they said:

"Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Environmental Health continues to conduct an open and ongoing investigation. The department has performed onsite inspections and maintains direct communication with facility management one to three times per week. Cinemark has made significant progress in addressing the pest concerns, and its pest control provider has reported a substantial reduction in sightings over the past two weeks. Cinemark continues to follow routine disinfection protocols and remains actively engaged in pest abatement and elimination efforts." - Clare Paul, Sr. Public Information & Communication Specialist, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District

Follow Madison on social media!