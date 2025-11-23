Moviegoers report mice at Waco Cinemark; City confirms investigation

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A rise in mice complaints at the Waco Cinemark has prompted an investigation and concern from moviegoers.



Moviegoers report multiple encounters with mice inside the Waco Cinemark.

Cinemark says it has increased pest-control efforts amid nearby construction.

The City of Waco Health Department confirms an open investigation into the issue.

“ I was very scared because I don’t do rats,” said Waco resident Christina Nobles.

For some moviegoers at the Cinemark movie theater in Waco… the biggest fright didn’t come from the big screen —

“It startled me very much, my nerves were kind of shaken because it’s never happened to me before,” said Waco Resident, J.R. Nugent.

The headliner no one expected?

Reports of mice making their own cameo during showtimes - lurking in the shadows..

“One time, a mouse crawled onto my arm as I was sitting in the theatre and looked me in my eyes and ran off. It was a pretty scary and startling experience,” said Nugent.

J.R. Nugent is one of several people 25 News spoke with who say they’ve experienced the issue.

“Towards the end of the movie, I was just sitting there and I saw something out of the corner of my eye crawling,” said Nobles.

While what appears to be a trap was viable during a screening this weekend.

One man posted photos on Facebook claiming he brought his own mouse traps to the theater.

He gave us permission to share them on air.

In one photo, you can see the trap worked as intended.

25 News reached out to Cinemark for answers regarding the rat complaints.

In a statement, the company said:

“Given nearby construction, we’ve strengthened our protocols and partnered with specialists to maintain high standards of cleanliness. We’re pleased with the progress and remain committed to delivering an outstanding moviegoing experience for every guest.”

But some neighbors disagree.

“ I have been back since that experience, and the mice are still an issue, there’s still food everywhere and I just don’t see the improvement that they are talking about,” said Nugent.

The city of Waco health department confirms there is an open investigation.

In a statement, they said:

"The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is aware of the complaint. At this time, the facility has an open investigation. Cinemark is working diligently with its pest control company and our Environmental Health Division to abate said conditions, establish routine disinfection schedules, and prevent future complaints." Clare Paul Sr. Public Information & Communication Specialist,Waco-McLennan County Public Health District

An issue that’s leaving some movie fans a little more on high alert in their seats.

Hoping to avoid any unwanted jump scares…

“ I was checking the seats around me, I just wanted to make sure, I was even looking above because I didn’t want anything falling on top of me but I didn’t have anything this time,” said Waco resident Joshua Villalovous.

Some say they’re done for now…

“ I probably won’t be going back for a long time, I’ll probably be going to AMC,” said Nobles.

While others are willing to give it a second chance.

“ I still love the movies, it’s still a nice place, it just needs a little help,” said Nugent.



