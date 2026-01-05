Venezuelan President Maduro's capture sparks debate in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Venezuelan President Maduro's capture and U.S. air strikes divide Central Texas residents, with Rep. Pat Curry supporting action while critics protest.



State Representative Pat Curry defended the military intervention as necessary for national security.

Maduro appeared in federal court Monday facing charges for leading a 25-year narco-terrorism conspiracy.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and U.S. air strikes have ignited intense debate among Central Texas residents, with local officials and activists offering sharply contrasting views on the controversial action.

Critics quickly took to the streets in Central Texas neighborhoods to voice their opposition to the military intervention.

KXXV Waco protest

"The message is clear, we live in a country where politicians don't listen to us because we're not writing checks and what we actually need is more money at home, more money for us and a foreign war doesn't do anything for us," David Traverso of the Party for Socialism and Liberation said.

However, State Representative Pat Curry defended the action as necessary for national security.

"At a minimum for homeland security and national security we have to make sure that we enforce the laws and enforce what needs to be done for our own national security. There is no way we should let China and Russia set up shop in Venezuela, and that's exactly what they've been doing," Curry said.

The issue carries personal significance for Curry, who has family connections to Venezuela.

"I have family that's from Venezuela and have been in Venezuela this whole time and they have their businesses taken away, their farms taken away, their children have been oppressed," Curry said.

Curry characterized Maduro as the head of widespread corruption, particularly following his declaration of victory in the disputed 2024 presidential election.

"He wanted to stay in power to be able to control the cartel and what was happening with the drug trade and oil trade," Curry said.

The state representative called for unity in response to the situation.

"It's time for us to pray for the people of Venezuela, pray for peace and pray for a stable regime. We have to protect our shores, we have to protect Texas, we have to protect the United States of America and our homeland and we will," Curry said.

"The people of Venezuela have been needing this for over 25 years," Curry said.

Maduro appeared in federal court Monday facing charges for leading a 25-year narco-terrorism conspiracy. You can read more about the court case by clicking here.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Follow Madison on social media!