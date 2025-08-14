Chilton ISD superintendent selected for Marlin ISD position

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Chilton Independent School District (CISD) shared an announcement Wednesday night on Facebook about leadership in the district.

CISD says its superintendent, Dr. Brandon Hubbard, has been named the finalist for superintendent of Marlin ISD. Hubbard would fill the position vacated by Dr. Darryl Henson, who resigned after five years of leading the district.

Marlin school leaders have not shared the information publicly, but CISD said more information about the transition will be shared soon.