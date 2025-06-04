Dr. Henson reflects on resignation in a 25 News exclusive interview

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson has officially resigned after five years of leading the district. During a meeting Tuesday night, the school board approved his voluntary departure in a 6-1 vote.



In an exclusive interview with 25 News, Henson said he felt this was the right time for a transition after recent academic improvements and the completion of key goals.

Henson will continue serving the district in an advisory role through September 2025 as the board begins its search for a new superintendent.

“So I want our community and students to know, just keep on pushing forward, keep the faith, work hard and stay focused,” said Marlin ISD Superintendent Darryl Henson.

Tuesday night, the Marlin ISD school board voted to approve the voluntary resignation of Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson.

This comes after last month’s meeting 25 News told you about, where the board met in closed session for more than an hour on the same topic but ultimately tabled the item.

This time around, things were different, with the board approving the voluntary resignation in a 6-1 vote.

25 News got the chance to exclusively speak with Henson after the meeting where he shared the reasoning behind his resignation.

“Working with the board, I let them know even a few years ago, my plan was to be in Marlin ISD until the completion of vision 2025 and with the release of our latest STAAR date, scores have gone up once again. I believe that right now is the right time for a board and superintendent transition,” said Henson.

Henson has served as superintendent since May of 2020, coming in during Covid-19 and at a time where the district was facing academic struggles.

During his time as superintendent - the district was able to transition from a state-appointed board of managers to a locally elected board of trustees.

The district also earned a 2022 accountability rating of 86 (B), a 30-point increase from the 2019 rating of 56 (F).

“It feels phenomenal because the history of the district, it wasn't looked on with any good light and now our children and staff know, ‘yes we can and yes we will’. That hard work is not going to stop,” said Henson.

During Tuesday's meeting, the board also approved the engagement of district attorneys O'Hanlon, Demerath, & Castillo to assist in the upcoming superintendent search process.

Until then - Henson will serve in an advisory role to the district through September 1st, 2025.

“Marlin ISD will always have a special place in my heart. We have phenomenal children and staff and I’m so proud of the work we have done, collectively here in Marlin ISD over the past five years,” said Henson.

