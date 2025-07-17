'People aren’t listening': McGregor officials urge caution after multiple swift water rescues

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — After three swift water rescues at a low-water crossing in McGregor within a month, first responders are urging drivers to take warnings seriously and avoid risking their lives by driving through floodwaters.



Three swift water rescues have occurred at the same McGregor low-water crossing in less than a month.

First responders say drivers are ignoring barriers and warnings, putting themselves and rescuers at risk.

Residents are calling for improved infrastructure and clearer signage to prevent future incidents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What you're looking at is not the first, not the second, but the third swift water rescue at the same low-water crossing on Indian Trail in McGregor—all within less than a month.

Chick Cowan McGregor Rescue

"When it rises and we get rain, it rises fast,” said President of the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department Jeff Douglas.

It's a story 25 News first brought you just three weeks ago when the first rescue took place. Last week, 25 News told you about a second rescue and shared concerns from neighbors.

Then, less than 24 hours after that story aired — 25 News got this message and video from neighbor Chick Cowan—letting us know about yet another rescue.

Madison Myers McGregor resuce

"I was woken very early in the morning, before dawn, with the story that someone else was trapped. I came down immediately and found a young boy trapped against his car,” said Cowan.

After witnessing several incidents at the crossing - he's calling for changes like repairs being made to the bridge.

"What I'd like to have is something similar to the original concrete abutments that used to be here, you can see where many of them have been knocked off over time and all that is left is rebar. This is not sufficient to keep a car from being swept off the bridge,” said Cowan.

He also believes there needs to be better signage, including a more accurate water meter, which he says is currently misleading.

Chick tells 25 News he's taken his concerns to local leaders—including the county commissioners and his precinct commissioner.

McLennan County gave us this statement. It reads in part:

"McLennan County takes situations like this very seriously. Many people do not realize that we have close to 70 low water crossings across the County. County staff investigated the condition of this low water crossing to determine what additional measures can be implemented to ensure that it is as safe as possible and will implement changes as soon as practicable. It is important that the public remember that it's best to turn around rather than drive across one of these crossings when they are covered by water. " McLennan County

25 News also reached out to the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department...

"After the second swift water rescue we went on, we went out and put out barriers. As our fire chief was sitting there people were going around the barriers even though there is a fire chief and a barrier. There's signage, there's barriers and people still are not listening,” said Douglas.

And that's what frustrates first responders the most.

"They made cautious decisions to drive through that, they knew the water was there, it did not sneak up on them,” said Douglas.

Their message to the community is simple:

"Just don't do it, take the extra couple minutes to go around and that way not only do you not lose your car but that way you don't put your own life at risk,” said Douglas.

As for Chick - he’s hoping the issue gains the attention of state leaders.

“Put some money towards public safety, not only on the Guadalupe River but in a lot of other places where it’s dangerous. We need more money. We’ve got a huge rainy day fund and I can’t think of a better way to spend it than on safety,” said Cowan.



