Game Wardens execute dramatic rescues, urge vigilance amid Central Texas flooding

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Game Wardens carried out multiple rescues and are urging caution after severe weekend flooding in Central Texas left roads impassable, rivers surging, and communities reeling from widespread damage.



Severe flooding swept across Central Texas, with the Lampasas River rising over 30 feet and causing widespread damage.

Texas Game Wardens conducted multiple search and rescue operations, including saving two people swept nearly a mile downstream.

Officials warn against driving into floodwaters and urge residents to stay alert as more rain could impact already saturated areas.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Communities across Central Texas are continuing to clean up following heavy rain and flooding that swept through the region over the weekend.

“It flooded a lot of neighborhoods and the roadways were impassable in a lot of places,” said Texas Game Warden Major Brent Satsky.

The Lampasas River surged more than 30 feet, shocking nearby residents.

“If that’s the case, that’s the highest that it’s been in 20 years. This is just more rain than usual this year. Normally we might get one big event in a year but not two,” said Kempner resident Robert Miller.

The flooding in Lampasas also led to downed trees, road closures and evacuations.

The Texas Game Wardens were deployed, executing several search and rescue operations, including a dramatic rescue after a vehicle was swept nearly a mile downstream.

“The gentleman actually swam and climbed into a tree and was able to self rescue but the female occupant was found down the river in the vehicle and was rescued from that,” said Maj. Satsky.

Maj. Satsky tells 25 News one of the most common, and dangerous, mistakes during flash floods is driving into high water.

“People go out to the roads they typically take to work or wherever they usually go in the morning. It’s dark and they get out there thinking they aren’t going to encounter an issue like this and no fault to them but they drive into a water crossing that is flooded and everything goes south from there,” said Maj. Satsky.

That's why he’s urging Texans to stay vigilant and monitor local weather alerts.

“Make sure that if you are in an area that’s in a flash flood warning or some type of flooding event to pay attention to that news,” said Maj. Satsky.

Regardless, he tells 25 News that the Game Wardens are ready to respond to whatever comes next.

“Right now we are in a standby posture so we have everybody ready. We are prepared for the water that is coming down from these rivers and potentially more that could cause flash flooding that could cause more rain in some of these areas that are already super saturated. We’re prepared to respond to those if and when it hits,” said Maj. Satsky.

Texas Game Wardens were also deployed to other flood-affected areas across Central Texas, including San Saba, Brady, and Eldorado.

