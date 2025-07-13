McGregor neighbor urges action after another swift water rescue at bridge

MCGREGOR, Texas — A concerned neighbor is urging county officials to repair a dangerous low-water bridge after multiple swift water rescues, fearing a future tragedy if no action is taken.



Two swift water rescues occurred within a month at low crossing bridge at Indian Trail in McGregor.

Chick Cowan, who lives nearby, is pushing for repairs and better safety measures.

Cowan met with county officials, who acknowledged the issue and are reviewing possible solutions.

“I really wish people would not challenge the water at all. I know it’s difficult to go around it and it’s a lot of millage but it’s worth it. My concern is that someone is going to go off into the deeper water of the creek,” said one neighbor who lives near the bridge, Chick Cowan.

The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department executing this swift water rescue at a low crossing bridge at Indian Trail.

Now less than a month later history has repeated itself.

New images show McGregor VFD and Texas DPS back at the same location, conducting yet another rescue.

“The incident on June 12th caught my attention because the water was very high and the young man was trapped on the bridge and I was very surprised as I watched the rescue that his truck had not been swept into the creek, that’s what motivated me to try to get some repairs done to the bridge,” said Cowan.

Neighbor Chick Cowan lives directly across from the bridge.

After witnessing multiple incidents at the crossing, he’s calling for changes-and fast.

25 News walked the bridge with Cowan as he shared his concerns and ideas.

“The bridge needs to be repaired, how they do it is up to them. The outcome I’m looking for is something that will retain vehicles on the bridge, it can be as simple as a steel pipe, I would also love other signage warning people of low water,” said Cowan.

Now he’s taking his concerns straight to local leaders.

“I had a very positive meeting with the county commissioners office and they acknowledged the problem and they are aware of it and have taken it under review. I am very optimistic repairs are going to be made,” said Cowan.

Until then Cowan tells 25 News he’ll continue speaking out.

“I’m just concerned someone is going to go off here at a time where there is no one around and they won’t have time to make that call, I’m afraid they're going to wind up in the water with no one aware that they are in the water,” said Cowan.

On June 19th McLennan Couty officials said in a statement to 25 News:

"McLennan County takes situations like this very seriously. We will inspect the low water crossing in the next several days and determine if any repairs or additional measures are needed to ensure that this low water crossing is as safe as possible. It is important that the public remember that it's best to turn around rather than drive across one of these crossings when they are covered by water." McLennan County

